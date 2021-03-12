SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,360 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 9.93% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $245,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEAS. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

