Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 171.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

