Serum Reaches One Day Volume of $128.09 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Serum has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $274.13 million and approximately $128.09 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $5.48 or 0.00009538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.60 or 0.00458602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00049030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.23 or 0.00550173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00076833 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.