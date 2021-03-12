Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,763 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.66% of Service Co. International worth $55,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 114,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Service Co. International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $6,198,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 846,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 303,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,420. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.