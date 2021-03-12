Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in February

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the February 11th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVNDY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,964. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.23. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Seven & i will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

