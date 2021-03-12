Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.59.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark set a C$5.50 price target on Shawcor in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded down C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.27. 1,284,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,090. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$512.04 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

