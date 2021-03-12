Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to $8.50

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.25 to $8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

SAWLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.31.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of SAWLF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,061. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.