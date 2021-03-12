Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 19,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,061. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

