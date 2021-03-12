Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.46. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 65,920 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHERF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.40 to $0.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

