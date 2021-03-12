SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $437,737.03 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $437,737.03 and $36.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,572.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.09 or 0.03132995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.10 or 0.00365470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.45 or 0.00932926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.24 or 0.00390917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00327735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00262526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020974 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars.

