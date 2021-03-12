Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.43

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and traded as low as $40.29. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 88,363 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHECY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

