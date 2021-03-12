ShipChain (SHIP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $637,401.70 and $25.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.