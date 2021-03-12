Short Interest in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Expands By 190.1%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 190.1% from the February 11th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

9F stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 43,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,296. 9F has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 9F in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 9F in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in 9F in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

