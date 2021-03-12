Short Interest in Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Drops By 72.7%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Advanced Biomedical Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
About Advanced Biomedical Technologies
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.