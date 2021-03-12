Short Interest in Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Drops By 72.7%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Advanced Biomedical Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures.

