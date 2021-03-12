Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Drops By 67.9%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 11th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGFAF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

