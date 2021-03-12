Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Drops By 67.9%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 11th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AGFAF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About AgraFlora Organics International
