Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Drops By 66.7%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEXAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atos in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of AEXAY opened at $15.59 on Friday. Atos has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.