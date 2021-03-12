Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Drops By 61.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the February 11th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 361,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.