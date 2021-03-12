Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Declines By 61.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the February 11th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.95.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.