Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Declines By 61.4%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Emerald Health Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 269,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the production and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

