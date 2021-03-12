Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Declines By 61.4%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the February 11th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Emerald Health Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Friday. 269,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.47.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.