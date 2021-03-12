Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Decreases By 60.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 887,200 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 11th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,509. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
