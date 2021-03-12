Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Decreases By 60.4%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 887,200 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 11th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,375,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,509. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

