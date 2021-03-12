Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 139.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the February 11th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FEMB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $35.63. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,791. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,020 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

