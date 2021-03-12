Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Expands By 162.1%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 162.1% from the February 11th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. 28,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $77.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $9,124,000.

