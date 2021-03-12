Short Interest in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Grows By 166.2%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the February 11th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HALL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 187,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,619. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

