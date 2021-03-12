Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Grows By 178.9%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 90,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,812. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

There is no company description available for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

