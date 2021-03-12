Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Decreases By 60.4%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 11th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JUGRF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 10,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,713. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

