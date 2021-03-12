Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Decreases By 60.4%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 11th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
JUGRF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 10,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,713. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
Featured Story: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.