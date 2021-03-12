Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Increases By 132.1%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.