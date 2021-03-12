Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Rises By 163.4%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,386,300 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the February 11th total of 1,665,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mapletree Logistics Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

