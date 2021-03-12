Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Expands By 187.5%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NWITY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 24,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,544. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Network International has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Several research analysts have commented on NWITY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

