Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Expands By 161.1%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the February 11th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nichias from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NICFF remained flat at $$23.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nichias has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.00.

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

