Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Drops By 60.5%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the February 11th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.40. 1,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

