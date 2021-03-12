Short Interest in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Rises By 160.0%

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMY. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 548,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,752. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

