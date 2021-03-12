Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Expands By 187.5%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 2,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
