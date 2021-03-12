Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Expands By 187.5%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. 2,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 139,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

