Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Rises By 184.0%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the February 11th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTAM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 415,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,892. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

