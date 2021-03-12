Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Rises By 184.0%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the February 11th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTAM traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 415,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,892. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Potash America Company Profile
