Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 61.7%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the February 11th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Renault stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 44,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,311. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. Renault has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNLSY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB lowered shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

