Short Interest in Scapa Group plc (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) Declines By 64.6%

Scapa Group plc (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scapa Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Scapa Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SXGAF remained flat at $$3.09 during trading hours on Friday. Scapa Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.