Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Increases By 171.9%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the February 11th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SKHSY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.98. 7,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,458. Sekisui House has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.