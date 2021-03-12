Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Expands By 183.0%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shurgard Self Storage stock remained flat at $$47.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Shurgard Self Storage has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Separately, Bank of America raised Shurgard Self Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

