Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Drops By 73.0%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the February 11th total of 193,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. 29,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,810. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.81. Sumitomo has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $15.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.