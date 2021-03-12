Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Declines By 67.5%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the February 11th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of TIIAY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.25. 68,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

