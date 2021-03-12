Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Drops By 70.7%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the February 11th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

THKLY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 16,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. THK has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

