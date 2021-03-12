Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Declines By 64.6%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

