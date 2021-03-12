Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Drops By 64.6%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the February 11th total of 179,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.00 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

USAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on U.S. Gold from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

