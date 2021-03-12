Short Interest in Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Expands By 176.7%

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 176.7% from the February 11th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Harvey P. Eisen acquired 582,500 shares of Wright Investors’ Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IWSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 25,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,295. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. Wright Investors’ Service has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

