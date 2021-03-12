SIBCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,745.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,745.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,767.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.85 or 0.03132354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.52 or 0.00366736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.80 or 0.00935657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.41 or 0.00391644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00327330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00263578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021093 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,033,330 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

