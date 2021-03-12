Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Sientra updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.12. 86,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $359.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Get Sientra alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sientra at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.