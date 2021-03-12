Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $6.88. Sientra shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 17,352 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sientra by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sientra by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

