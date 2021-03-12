Silverway Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 123.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 712.7% against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $121,638.68 and approximately $145,231.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,767.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.80 or 0.00935657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00327330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00027986 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00017395 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013263 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

About Silverway

