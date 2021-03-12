Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) Short Interest Down 66.9% in February

Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the February 11th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SWWI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929. Simon Worldwide has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Simon Worldwide Company Profile

Simon Worldwide, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

