SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,339,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 769,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,943,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in SITE Centers by 26.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.