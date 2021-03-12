Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SYTAW opened at $4.70 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91.

